Poplar Forest Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,892 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 3,221,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,842. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

