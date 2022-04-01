Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

