Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Financial Contrast

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portland General Electric and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 3 1 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.97%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.18% 9.11% 2.62% Altus Power N/A -18.72% -1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 2.06 $244.00 million $2.72 20.28 Altus Power $71.80 million 15.90 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Altus Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

