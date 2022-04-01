PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.02.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.65. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.