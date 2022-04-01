Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE PDS traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,840. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

