Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APTS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

