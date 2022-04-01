Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

