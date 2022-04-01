Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.57.

NYSE PRI opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 45.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Primerica by 29.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

