Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,615.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,733,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.