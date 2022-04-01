Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Up 4.6%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.64. Approximately 6,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

