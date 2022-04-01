Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

