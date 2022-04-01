Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.
PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.
NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
