Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.