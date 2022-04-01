ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.00 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

