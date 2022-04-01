Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,174. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.