Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.