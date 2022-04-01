Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Raised to €20.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

BGAOY stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

