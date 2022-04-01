Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

In other Psychemedics news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

