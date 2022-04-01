Public Index Network Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $398.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.07215482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.35 or 0.99950613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054011 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.