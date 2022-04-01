PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $285,470.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

