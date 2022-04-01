Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,104. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

