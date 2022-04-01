Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PLSE stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

