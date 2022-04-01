Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

