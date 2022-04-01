Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

