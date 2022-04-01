Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

ZEV opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

