Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Increased by SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

