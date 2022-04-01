Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted by Analyst

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $7.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $559.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

ANTM stock opened at $491.22 on Wednesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

