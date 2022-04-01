Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

