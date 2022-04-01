Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Increased by Analyst

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

INFI opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

