Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Reduced by Analyst

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

KNTE opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,306,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.