Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Decreased by Analyst

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NEO opened at $12.15 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

