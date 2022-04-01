Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

