Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Boosted by DA Davidson

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

