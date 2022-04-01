Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Lowered by Analyst

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

