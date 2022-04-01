Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.17.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$70.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$51.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.37.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

