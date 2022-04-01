Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,710,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

