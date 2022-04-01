Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

