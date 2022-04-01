Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $90.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

