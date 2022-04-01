Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

CLF stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 224.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 59,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

