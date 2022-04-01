Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Professional in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Professional has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Professional during the third quarter worth $8,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

