Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

