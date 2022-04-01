Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

MSM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.