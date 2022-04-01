Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,974,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

