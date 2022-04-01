Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,974,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.