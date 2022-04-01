Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Boosted by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.37 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

