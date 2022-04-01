Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Shares of IONS opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

