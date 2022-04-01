Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Qorvo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.