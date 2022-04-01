Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.32 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.50.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

