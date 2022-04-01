Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.20. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 4,031 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 179,372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

