Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.54. Quotient has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.53.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 278,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 255,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

