Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.08.

RDN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 9,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 391,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

