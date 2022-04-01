Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 24,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,880. The stock has a market cap of $429.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

